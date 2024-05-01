Get set for summer with Amazon.co.uk with sun protection, beach goodies and more

Get set for summer with Amazon.co.uk with sun protection, beach goodies and much more on offer.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st May 2024, 21:01 BST
Valiant Portable Folding Picnic BBQ – Yellow, Currently priced at £49.99.Valiant Portable Folding Picnic BBQ – Yellow, Currently priced at £49.99.
Valiant Portable Folding Picnic BBQ – Yellow, Currently priced at £49.99.

You can shop a wide range of highly rated summer staples at great prices, available for next day delivery. Check out the top picks below.

Dock & Bay Beach Towel, currently priced at £28

Sony Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker, currently priced at £44.95

Esportic Extra Large Picnic Blanket Waterprrof, Currently priced at £22.99.Esportic Extra Large Picnic Blanket Waterprrof, Currently priced at £22.99.
Esportic Extra Large Picnic Blanket Waterprrof, Currently priced at £22.99.

Intex 59030 Beach Ball, currently priced at £3.80

Zoggs Dive Sticks Pool Toys, currently priced at £14.98

LEGO Friends Beach Buggy Fun Set, currently priced at £8.99

Miniland Baby Sand Set, currently priced at £5.91

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Moroccan Oil Treatment, Currently priced at £17.59.Moroccan Oil Treatment, Currently priced at £17.59.
Moroccan Oil Treatment, Currently priced at £17.59.

KIKO Milano 3D Hydra Lipgloss 34, currently priced at £10.99

Garnier Ambre Solaire Sun Protection Mist SPF5, currently priced at £8.89

essie Original Nail Polish, 67 meet me at sunset, currently priced at £7.19

Muldale Acrylic Glasses - Plastic Tumbler, cCurrently priced at £14.99

Solar Lanterns for The Garden, currently priced at £29.99.Solar Lanterns for The Garden, currently priced at £29.99.
Solar Lanterns for The Garden, currently priced at £29.99.

Pimm's | the Original No. 1 Cup, currently priced at £14.95

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gökotta Set of 4 Stackable Pineapple Glasses, currently priced at £22.99

Esportic Extra Large Picnic Blanket Waterproof, currently priced at £22.99

Talking Tables Gingham Plates, currently priced at £5

Dock & Bay Beach Towel, Currently priced at £28.Dock & Bay Beach Towel, Currently priced at £28.
Dock & Bay Beach Towel, Currently priced at £28.

Valiant Portable Folding Picnic BBQ – Yellow, currently priced at £49.99

Sky Blue Candlestick Holder, urrently priced at £9.04

Solar Lanterns for The Garden, currently priced at £29.99

Linen & Cotton Gingham Tablecloth, currently priced at £22.99

Visit www.amazon.co.uk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.