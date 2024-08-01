Get ready to head back to Uni with Amazon and kit out your kitchen with these essentials.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon is a one-stop shop for everything Back to Uni and students can stock up on everything they need for a stress-free start to the semester.

From kitchen and stationary essentials to homeware and top tech - shop a wide range of highly rated products at great prices, all delivered to your doorstep.

For more visit Amazon.

1 . Screenshot 2024-08-01 135918.jpeg Judge Everyday Set of 5 non-stick Pans. Currently priced at £49.95. Photo: . Photo Sales

2 . Screenshot 2024-08-01 135703.jpeg Dawsons Living Multi-Coloured Stoneware Mugs Set, Currently priced at £19.99. Photo: . Photo Sales