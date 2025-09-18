Gardening: Voyage of discovery begins with plans for 2026

Gardening catalogues arrive as a steady flow through the year but when autumn arrives there’s always an increase and it’s no coincidence!

The main firms we’ve ordered from in the past have our thoughts off to a T. Just when we are assessing the performance of summer 2025 crops, beginning to make plans for next year, and thinking seeds - the flood begins.

They are a welcome sight in this household for several reasons. They contain so much information, represent choice, flag up new cultivars, highlight those with disease resistance, and offer a host of cultivation tips. A very useful asset.

Tempting though it is to stick to the same reliable varieties every year, I like to order something new that’s flagged up in the catalogue. So, when Suttons 2026 offering arrived last week the voyage of discovery began.

First up were three of their best-selling vegetable seeds, courgette, carrot and sweet corn, each of which we’re still harvesting. Courgette ‘Defender’ has everything going for it, heavy cropper, disease resistant, ‘Gardening Which’ best buy variety, extended picking season from July to October. A packet of 20 seeds costs £3.49 but you only need a handful of plants so friends will benefit. Fail to pick the young courgettes and they rapidly become big marrows so, use this to advantage by selecting two plants for that purpose and enjoy stuffed marrow treats!

Don’t be discouraged by talk of carrot fly damage and miss out on this distinctive tasting vegetable. It can also look attractive on a plate if you grow ‘Rainbow Mix’ F1 which comes in a range of colours. We’ve just grown an acceptable crop by covering it with fleece from sowing to harvesting which prevented fly entry. ‘Chantenay Red Cored’ was the old variety grown on this occasion but Suttons best selling ‘Resistafly’ is an F1 hybrid with an increased tolerance to the pest and appears worth trying. So, it’s pencilled in for next year, under the fleece in a belt and braces job, until we’re sure of the pedigree!

Sweet Corn ‘Swift’ F1 is the third best-selling vegetable highlighted by Suttons and we are happy to endorse its presence in this garden. The cobs develop two to each plant and are circa 20cm long with rows of sweet, bright yellow kernels. A packet of 35 seed costs £2.99 and they’re best started under cover late March, planted out in May. They are wind pollinated so block planting secures the cobs. Most seed catalogues can be yours for the price of postage!