Cost always enters the equation when we browse a catalogue be it seeds or sundries, and in the case of edible crop raising it is normal to compare the number of seeds and potential of resultant plants with the price of a packet.

A favourite example, perpetual spinach, costs £2.49 for 250 seeds and has a high germination rate. Just like leaf lettuce it is harvested on a cut and come again basis. Sown in April and heavily trimmed when ragged, it can provide leaves for the kitchen over many months.

However, there are occasions when we baulk at the price of seed and explore other options, one of which is saving from your own plants.

We have two runner bean cultivars ‘Polestar’ and ‘Red Rum’ this year, the former virtually stringless, the latter a newcomer, and they’re still supplying tasty young pods. On the same plants there are mature pods beyond eating. They contain next year’s seeds which we’ll save later when the pods have shrivelled. Saving the dried beans of ‘Polestar’ last year clearly paid off!

Saving seed of a favourite tomato also works but the process is slightly messy. Lay the chosen fruit on a double sheet of kitchen towel and pull it apart to reveal the seeds. Spread the contents out and leave the towel on the kitchen windowsill a day or so to dry, then using a plant label or forceps flick individual seeds onto a fresh tissue for final drying and storage. Seeds keep best in a sealed paper envelope placed in a cool, dry environment.