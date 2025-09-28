We are entering a period of transition which involves offering protection to those plants that would otherwise perish if left totally exposed to the elements over the coming months. I see it as a long salvage operation whose success is reliant on under-cover space.

Moving tender pot plants from unheated greenhouse to garden room, makes way for half-hardy border perennials on the vacated bench. Select a few zonal pelargoniums from container displays or bedding, prune and pack them upright in a deep tray, cover the roots with compost and offer the minimum of water. Follow this process with chrysanthemums that have ceased flowering and take stem cuttings from the resultant spring growth of both plants.

This leaves standing room only for container-grown, dwarf trees or shrubs. So, citrus plants and a standard olive will survive winter in this calm, if cold, environment. Where under-cover space is limited, any woody perennials with a question hanging over their hardiness, along with those too big to move, can receive protection in situ.

Wrapping in fleece, sacking or straw may not be pleasing to the eye, but it can see the plant safely through winter. A layer of straw over a suspect plant`s crown, covered with a low mound of soil, works well for treasured herbaceous plants.

Streptocarpus 'Dolina'.

Propagation is a positive way of ensuring the survival of a favourite plant. Some may respond to more than one method, so we decide which best suits our facilities. I’m still finding softwood stems on outdoor fuchsias, penstemon, choisya and hebe. They can be rooted in an unheated propagation tray unit. All that’s required to root a host of hardy deciduous shrubs, and soft fruit bushes, is a patch of soil and stem cuttings of the current year’s growth. Push them upright into the earth and leave the rest to nature!