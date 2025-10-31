Broom and Choisya deny weeds space.

Weed control can be such a time-consuming aspect of any gardener’s year that anything with potential to share the burden may be viewed as worth considering.

This said, limits of acceptability will inevitably vary in terms of obtrusiveness, safety, and environmental awareness. In our garden, eyesores, herbicides and pesticides are out, the wellbeing of flora and fauna in.

So, in search of natural help with weed control we turned to plants that are more than a one act show. These are attractive perennials, generally evergreen, that vary in height but have one vital thing in common – a spreading habit.

A group of plants that hug the ground, growing little more than knee high, are as popular for their weed suppressing ability as the floral or foliage display they offer. Such plants have a canopy of leaves so dense that very little, weeds included, have a chance of gaining a foothold beneath.

The periwinkles (Vinca major and minor) offer a choice of green or variegated leaves, with blue or white flowers. Three ivy species (Hedera helix, hibernica and colchica) have some wonderful cultivars with variegated leaves.

Heathers line the driveway in this garden, and they are possibly the best permanent planting we’ve introduced. The low mounds are so dense that weeds don’t stand a chance of colonising.

Furthermore, Erica carnea already has attractive buds that will break into life within weeks and offer continuous colour (pink, white and red) until April next year. The bees love it. The Irish heath (Daboecia cantabrica) followed with bell-shaped flowers in summer, then comes the moorland heather (Calluna vulgaris) represented by H.E,Beale, a double pink cultivar that’s been in flower since Early September.

Several Euonymus ‘Emerald and Gold’ and ‘Emerald Gaiety’ are growing where bare patches of land previously existed but now, we have dense mounds of colour – no weeds!

A roe deer family of three have visited in winter the past two years and feasted on the leaves. We were at first alarmed, but with hindsight see their pruning as responsible for the increase in stem and leaf density! For low ground level colour try growing ajuga, especially ‘Burgundy Glow’ or ‘Golden Beauty’, Arenaria ‘Mont Blanc’, and Saxifraga ‘Tonya’ or ‘Thea’.

Weeds generally are so persistent that they will appear in areas of the garden where efforts to introduce certain cultivated plants may fail. Deep shaded places, dry embankments, poor drainage, acid or alkaline soil conditions, each of these demands a careful choice of ground cover, be it a carpet-forming or sucker type, hummock or clump - forming.

For practicality I bypass annual or biennial plants, certain herbaceous perennials too because year-round permanence is required. So, it’s down to the evergreen colonising perennials for high density cover.