Gardening: Greenhouse can play a key role as weather turns

When the weather starts to close in and autumn gains a foothold, I head for the greenhouse and inspiration.

It’s a different world inside away from the wind and rain, and always a degree or two more than the open garden despite there being no artificial heat source. It currently holds lots of interest and has a key role to play in the survival of less hardy outdoor plants in the weeks ahead.

Bunches of grapes dangling overhead and along each side of the structure catch the eye on entry. There’s a bumper crop this year even after the thinning out process, and they are sweeter than ever. Some serve as dessert, other are processed for juicy drinks, and they`ll remain fresh on the vines beyond leaf fall.

The border was recently transformed from supporting a tomato crop into one of late colour and edible leaves producer, with the introduction of chrysanthemum and lettuce. The late flowering spray chrysanthemums were spoiling in the open garden, so we dug them up complete with a root ball and transplanted them under cover.

The autumn greenhouse.

Lettuce ‘Salad Bowl’ sown in drills alongside has germinated and despite its flimsy-looking leaves will rapidly acclimatise and offer this key salad and sandwich ingredient fresh throughout winter.

Pots of second cropping potatoes ‘Charlotte’ have just been moved into the greenhouse to continue their growth journey to December in a more friendly environment. They need a 10 to 12 week period from planting to pan so theres still time to get yours started.

Decorative potted plants and slightly off-beat types complete the present greenhouse attraction which we are encouraging into a prolonged last hurrah of the season. The majority are perennials that will not tolerate the inevitable frosty nights of winter so a representative sample of each will become our in-house companions.

Fourteen streptocarpus cultivars have priority thanks to their dazzling variation in colour and form. Leaf cuttings of each have rooted and are `ticking over` in the propagating box as backup. Variegated and scented leaf pelargoniums; ‘Happy Thought’, ‘Mrs Pollock’ and crispum are also on the list, alongside Begonia rex and chlorophytum (spider plant). We have several of each plant mentioned but they`re all so easily propagated that only one need be saved. However, after successfully raising ten coffee plants (Coffea arabica) from unroasted beans, nine must be found good homes!