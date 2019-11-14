Enjoy the autumn colour of Hebe as it shows a second bloom as late in the year as November.

Phrases such as ‘a possibility of frost’ and ‘snow on high ground’ have already featured in the local weather forecast, but I’m still out there with the lady of the house, daily, some sessions shorter than others, working on several fronts.Such situations call for a survival strategy, and we have one that’s well-practised. It’s based on Corporal Jones’s advice rather than his actions. Panic gets us nowhere fast. Priority is given to the ongoing salvage operation that involves digging up tender perennials and pruning them to a manageable size so they can be packed into deep trays of compost and moved under cover. Ours stand on staging in the unheated greenhouse.Any tender perennials planted back in springtime, or those judged too large to lift and at risk from frost damage, will benefit from protection offered in situ. In this respect it seems anything goes. I’ve seen everything from Heath Robinson structures ready to collapse, to shrubs wrapped in fleece that resembled a mummy. Surrounding the whole plant with straw and binding it in place with hessian sack is a popular and environmental-friendly approach. If dahlia tubers are to remain in the ground, place some straw over the surface and weigh it down with a covering of loose soil.A downward turn in the weather encouraged us to rescue the late chrysanthemums last week. They’ve grown outside in pots all year and are now bristling with flower buds. Some early flowering types that have not yet bloomed have just joined them in the cold greenhouse. They were dug from the garden with substantial root balls attached and transferred straight into large pots. The pungent fragrance of their foliage as we enter the area evokes memories of seasons past, and I love it as the buds start breaking into bloom.Introducing new plants, roses, fruit trees and bushes, heathers, et al is high on the must-do list, and we made a start with the first arrival via post last week, Rosa ‘Gabriel Oak’. Top marks to the supplier David Austin’s on several fronts; for delivery within ten days of ordering and sound packaging. The use of materials that can be recycled, plus a booklet with full planting instructions and year-round aftercare advice.Shrub pruning continues. We reduced the butterfly bush and sweetheart rose from three metres to one, respectively, minimising wind resistance and possible root disturbance. We’ll revisit them in March and be more severe. Meanwhile, there`s an enjoyment in the leaf colour and late flowering of forsythia, weigela and hebe.