Next Tuesday (21st October) is National Apple Day. A once- a-year chance to officially celebrate, at organised events throughout the United Kingdom, the existence of a fruit we are all familiar with and capable of growing.

Some local events have already been and gone. On Saturday past for example, we were at The Bullfield Community Orchard in Alnwick, where everyone is welcome, with or without apples! Some bring them in buckets, others in a wheelbarrow, and we all have fun at a super social event.

There, at different stations, we chop the fruits into smaller pieces ready for the mincer, then on to the pressing apparatus, and oh what joy to see the juice flow out into an assortment of containers. Especially that of apple ‘Red Love’ whose colour is true to form. £1 per litre is the donation if you are taking juice home. Workshops and music continue throughout the event, and an assortment of home baked refreshments and drinks are always available (apple cake and tea please!) Best of all, attendance is represented across the age demographic.

We’ve been celebrating the gathering of early ripening apples in this garden, while some of the late maturing varieties remain on the trees. ‘Discovery’ is always the first to ripen in late August. It’s a rosy, red dessert type which is so sweet to taste, and always delivers a larger crop. We prefer to delay picking but recent wasp and bird attention, plus gusts from storm Amy, changed our plan. The tree was stripped of its fruit which was checked and stored just in time. Now we must do it justice by eating an apple a day and sharing with friends, because it deteriorates in store beyond a few weeks.

Part of the 'Discovery' crop.

‘James Grieve’ is thought to have ‘Cox’s Orange Pippin’ as one of its parents and this reflects in the delicious flavour. It too is ripe now and ours are stored in trays but it’s not a good keeper so, we’re pleased to have ‘Egremont Russet’ and ‘Braeburn’ on standby to avoid the potential dessert apple gap at the end of November. These four cultivars are self-fertile and crop reliably here in the north. There are of course other options available in choosing varieties to introduce in the weeks ahead that represent nature’s planting time.