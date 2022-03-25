This fully renovated home has been added to the market.

Fully renovated five-bedroom house overlooks popular park

An impeccably high-standard five-bedroom home in Blyth is now on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 25th March 2022, 6:00 am

The fully renovated property, which overlooks the stunning Ridley Park, boasts spacious living and modern decor.

The property is on the market with Signature North East for offers over £580,000.

For more visit https://www.wearesignature.co.uk/property/park-view-blyth/

1. Overview

The property has been finished to an impeccably high standard, boasting spacious living, modern and stylish décor.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

The formal living room includes a large opening to the kitchen/family room.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has a full range of fitted wall and floor units, integrated appliances, a large central island and seating for casual dining.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Dining area

The open plan dining room also benefits from sliding doors giving access to the rear garden.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Blyth
Next Page
Page 1 of 3