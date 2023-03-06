Before....and after! Last year's community garden before and after the volunteers got to work.

The Friends of Crofton Field formed in spring 2021 with the aim of improving the site of the former Crofton Mill Pit Colliery.

And since then the groups have gone from strength to strength, transforming former overgrown plots into eye-catching, stunning gardens.

Last year the Friends created a brand-new community garden off Dune Walk car park in Blyth, made up of 12 plots which were cultivated by local groups and families.

Volunteers hard at work on last year's award-winning community garden.

John Whittle, chairman of the Friends of Crofton Field, said: “To say that the garden exceeded expectations is an understatement.

"The colourful uplift provided was so widely praised and appreciated, that it just had to be repeated in 2023.”

Launch meetings for this year’s community Garden will take place on Friday, March 17 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm at the CVA hub in the Keel Row Shopping Centre, and again on the following day between 10.30am and noon.

People are invited to drop in to either meeting to find out more about taking part.

The Friends are aiming to recruit 10 small groups representing different strands of the community, including adults, schools, nurseries, families, uniformed organisations, disadvantaged people and those without a garden of their own to take on one of 10 small plots measuring 5 x 1 metre each, from early April to late July.

Participants will be encouraged to grow wildlife-friendly plants to attract bees, butterflies and bugs to their plots. No previous experience is needed and no gardening skills are required.

Mr Whittle added: “The Friends believe this project offers a wonderful opportunity to work in the fresh air alongside like-minded people and to enjoy the health-giving benefits of connecting with nature. Above all, this will be a great way of showing how capable the people of Blyth are, as the garden will be entered for the ‘Blyth in Bloom’ Awards again this summer.