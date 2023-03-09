News you can trust since 1854
Four bedroom show homes opened on the West Meadows at The Arcot Estate development in Cramlington

Two new show homes have been unveiled at a Cramlington housing development, West Meadows at The Arcot Estate.

The four-bedroom properties built by David Wilson Homes, which is owned by developer Barratt, are known as the ‘Kirkdale’ and ‘Hertford’ models.

Steven Ball, sales director at David Wilson Homes North East, said: “Our expertly designed homes are built to be energy efficient, with all homes achieving either an A or B rating.

“This is a hugely important feature for many buyers as it will save them not only thousands of pounds a year on their bills, but also helps avoid the enormous cost associated with upgrading an older property to be more energy efficient.

You can now arrange to view the show homes.
“Interested buyers can book an appointment with our sales team and take a tour.”

