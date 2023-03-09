The four-bedroom properties built by David Wilson Homes, which is owned by developer Barratt, are known as the ‘Kirkdale’ and ‘Hertford’ models.

Steven Ball, sales director at David Wilson Homes North East, said: “Our expertly designed homes are built to be energy efficient, with all homes achieving either an A or B rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a hugely important feature for many buyers as it will save them not only thousands of pounds a year on their bills, but also helps avoid the enormous cost associated with upgrading an older property to be more energy efficient.

You can now arrange to view the show homes.