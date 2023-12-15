News you can trust since 1854
The property is on the market with Yopa – offers in the region of £695,000.

Four-bedroom home with stunning views over open countryside in Northumberland on the market

A charming stone and slate tiled family home near Morpeth has become available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:50 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 17:51 GMT

Each generously proportioned room boasts an airy ambiance with stunning connection to the panoramic countryside views.

Set amidst the serene rural landscape on a quaint development of similar homes at Hebron Hill, the property includes some engineered oak flooring with underfloor heating.

Modern conveniences like the air source heat pump and oak doors complement the high ceilings, while the boutique master suite with its lavish en-suite shower room and dressing area elevates the home’s luxury.

The outdoor space hosts a detached stone-built garage with ample allocated parking, paired with an extensive rear garden featuring a generous Indian sandstone patio area.

There are stunning, unobstructed views over paddocks and beyond. To truly grasp the essence of this property, a viewing is recommended.

It is on the market with Yopa – offers in the region of £695,000. For more details and to request a viewing, go to www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/354404

A picture of the four-bedroom semi detached house taken during the recent snowy weather.

1. House near Morpeth 1

A picture of the four-bedroom semi detached house taken during the recent snowy weather. Photo: Supplied by Yopa

Kitchen.

2. House near Morpeth 2

Kitchen. Photo: Supplied by Yopa

Living room.

3. House near Morpeth 3

Living room. Photo: Supplied by Yopa

Another picture of the living room.

4. House near Morpeth 4

Another picture of the living room. Photo: Supplied by Yopa

