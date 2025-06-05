The bar closed in 2022. Sue and Stewart Todd, who owned and ran the establishment for 18 years, said they had been left with no choice following a drop in customers – largely due to more people drinking at home rather than in pubs since the Covid-19 pandemic – and huge increases in gas and electricity costs.

Planning permission was then granted to turn the building into a residential property and it is now available as a three-bedroom terrace.

The various features include a spacious entrance hall, a kitchen that has a range of ‘shaker’ style wall and floor units topped with granite worktops and tile splash areas, and an open plan living area benefitting from ‘Amtico’ flooring throughout.

The house is on the market with Bradley Hall, with a guide price of £380,000.

1 . Inside the Newgate Street property 1 A section of the open plan living area. Photo: Bradley Hall Photo Sales

2 . Inside the Newgate Street property 2 Kitchen. Photo: Bradley Hall Photo Sales

3 . Inside the Newgate Street property 3 The former Sour Grapes Wine Bar closed in 2022. Photo: Bradley Hall Photo Sales