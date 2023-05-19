News you can trust since 1854
Former railway station and converted signal box for sale in Northumberland

A former railway station and signal box – beautifully converted to provide guest accommodation – has gone on the market.

By Ian Smith
Published 19th May 2023, 09:00 BST

The Old Station and Signal Box in Edlingham lies on the former Alnwick to Cornhill branch line. It closed to rail passenger services in 1930.

The property has been sympathetically refurbished and reconfigured by the current owners over the last five years, whilst retaining the integrity of the original building, and bringing it up to modern day living standards.

The property offers generous single storey accommodation, with doors leading directly out to the former original station platform and line, and within the gardens, a superb Signal Box one bedroom apartment, perfect as guest accommodation or equally as a good income stream as an Airbnb or holidaycottage.

It is for sale through Sanderson Young, Alnwick, for offers over £895,000.

Edlingham station with the signal box beyond.

1. Edlingham Station

Edlingham station with the signal box beyond. Photo: RightMove

The sitting room - former ticket office - with a cast iron wood burning stove set to a brick fireplace.

2. Living room

The sitting room - former ticket office - with a cast iron wood burning stove set to a brick fireplace. Photo: RightMove

A superb contemporary kitchen/breakfast room with large central island/breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

A superb contemporary kitchen/breakfast room with large central island/breakfast bar. Photo: RightMove

The impressive dining room - former waiting room - overlooking the platform.

4. Dining room

The impressive dining room - former waiting room - overlooking the platform. Photo: RightMove

