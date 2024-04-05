The property offers an exciting development for its future owner.The property offers an exciting development for its future owner.
Former Plough on the Hill pub near Berwick up for sale with potential as a family home

A former pub in the north Northumberland countryside could soon be someone’s home.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST

The Plough on the Hill in West Allerdean, near Berwick, originally opened as a gastropub in 2017 but closed in 2022.

Planning permission has since been secured to convert the building into a spacious five-bedroom home.

The 16th century coach house offers different options for future development with its neighbouring five luxury lodges.

Alternative plans for an apartment complex have been designed, which are subject to necessary planning approvals.

Due to the layout, there are different purchasing options. Buyers can purchase both the coach house and lodge site together (lot 1) or they can purchase the accommodation development project separately, dividing the coach house from the five luxury holiday lodges and the accompanying land (lot 2 and 3). For individual lot prices, contact the selling agent.

The property is on the market with Ellisons, Edinburgh, for offers in excess of £995,000.

Arial view of the property and lodge accommodation.

1. The Plough on the Hill

Arial view of the property and lodge accommodation. Photo: Rightmove

Front exterior.

2. The Plough on the Hill

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Outdoor seating area/garden.

3. The Plough on the Hill

Outdoor seating area/garden. Photo: Rightmove

Hallway to be transformed into a living space.

4. The Plough on the Hill

Hallway to be transformed into a living space. Photo: Rightmove

