The Plough on the Hill in West Allerdean, near Berwick, originally opened as a gastropub in 2017 but closed in 2022.

Planning permission has since been secured to convert the building into a spacious five-bedroom home.

The 16th century coach house offers different options for future development with its neighbouring five luxury lodges.

Alternative plans for an apartment complex have been designed, which are subject to necessary planning approvals.

Due to the layout, there are different purchasing options. Buyers can purchase both the coach house and lodge site together (lot 1) or they can purchase the accommodation development project separately, dividing the coach house from the five luxury holiday lodges and the accompanying land (lot 2 and 3). For individual lot prices, contact the selling agent.

The property is on the market with Ellisons, Edinburgh, for offers in excess of £995,000.

1 . The Plough on the Hill Arial view of the property and lodge accommodation. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . The Plough on the Hill Outdoor seating area/garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales