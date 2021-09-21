Former Alnwick care home put up for sale with guide price of nearly £1 million

Planning permission has been granted to convert the former care home into eight apartments.

Planning permission has already been approved for eight luxury apartments at the Ravensmount Care Home site in Alnwick.

The care home closed in 2016 and a previous proposal to convert the building into a boutique hotel failed to get off the ground.

But Moorlands Holdings (NE) got the green light earlier this year to convert the property.

The former Ravensmount Care Home in Alnwick.

Now, it has been put up for sale with Bradley Hall estate agents with a guide price of £950,000.

Bradley Hall, in its sales material, states: ‘The former Ravensmount Care Home provides the opportunity to create a high-quality scheme of eight large residential apartments.

‘The property is located off Alnmouth Road a highly desirable residential street to the eastern outskirts of Alnwick.

‘The site is comprised of a former 35 bed care home that has been granted full planning permission to convert into eight large apartments. The building is grand period building of stone construction with pitched slate tile roof and various large windows providing countryside views.’

The planning permission is for a trio of three bedroom apartments on the ground floor, a one bedroom and a pair of three bedroom apartments on the first floor and a pair of two bedroom apartments on the second floor. There would be a communal entrance and lift to the upper floors.

A three bedroom new build detached home on the rear of the site is also on the market separately for £395,000.