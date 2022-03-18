The five-bedroom house is in a modern residential area on the eastern periphery of Cramlington.

Five-bedroom home in popular area of Cramlington hits the market

A five-bedroom in a highly regarded modern residential area on the eastern periphery of Cramlington is up for sale.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 18th March 2022, 6:00 am

Close to the main retail and commercial centres of Cramlington, the property represents an excellent family home of generous proportions and an exemplary standard of accommodation throughout.

It is on the market for £425,000 with Ryedales.

For more visit https://www.vebra.com/property/4291/31334420

1. Overview

2. Lounge

The southern facing lounge benefits from a high degree of natural daylight with direct access to the adjacent kitchen and family room.

3. Dining area

The dining room is part of an open plan kitchen, dining and family room area, with access to the rear garden.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen features a range of wall and floor mounted units, integrated appliances and an adjoining utility room.

