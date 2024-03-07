First tenants move into new affordable homes in Alnwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northumberland County Council has purchased eight new two-bedroomed properties which are part of the Riverbrook development being built by Story Homes off Alnmouth Road.
Tenants have now moved into the first two properties to be built. The next four houses will be available in May and the remaining two will be available in June.
Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after the environment said: “Improving the quantity and quality of affordable housing to help create more homes for rent remains one of the council’s top priorities.
“These properties are situated on a lovely new estate. They are modern, energy-efficient and will make fantastic affordable homes for people in housing need.”
Cllr Martin Swinbank, Alnwick ward member said: “These new affordable homes are within a development on the north-eastern edge of Alnwick, with a dedicated safe walking and cycling link to the amenities of the town centre. I am sure they will be a very welcome addition to the community and make great homes for growing families.”
Cllr Gordon Castle added: “I know there is a real need for more affordable housing to rent in Alnwick, so it is great that swift progress is being made on this development and the first tenants have already moved in.
“The properties are available for affordable rent through Homefinder, so I’d encourage anyone interested to apply directly through this process.”
Anyone interested in renting one of the remaining six properties will need to join Northumberland Homefinder – http://www.northumberlandhomefinder.org.uk to apply.