Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council has purchased eight new two-bedroomed properties which are part of the Riverbrook development being built by Story Homes off Alnmouth Road.

Tenants have now moved into the first two properties to be built. The next four houses will be available in May and the remaining two will be available in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after the environment said: “Improving the quantity and quality of affordable housing to help create more homes for rent remains one of the council’s top priorities.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Cllr Martin Swinbank, Stuart Morgan of Story Homes and Cllr Colin Horncastle.

“These properties are situated on a lovely new estate. They are modern, energy-efficient and will make fantastic affordable homes for people in housing need.”

Cllr Martin Swinbank, Alnwick ward member said: “These new affordable homes are within a development on the north-eastern edge of Alnwick, with a dedicated safe walking and cycling link to the amenities of the town centre. I am sure they will be a very welcome addition to the community and make great homes for growing families.”

Cllr Gordon Castle added: “I know there is a real need for more affordable housing to rent in Alnwick, so it is great that swift progress is being made on this development and the first tenants have already moved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The properties are available for affordable rent through Homefinder, so I’d encourage anyone interested to apply directly through this process.”