An exclusive apartments development which has been designed to reflect the heritage of its location in Morpeth has welcomed its first residents.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People have begun moving into their new homes at the landmark King Edward’s Place development built by Ida Homes.

Located centrally, off Cottingwood Lane, the development includes 18 apartments on land formerly owned by King Edward VI School. A selection of completed apartments are now available for viewings and eight are available to buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operations director at Ida Homes, Charlie Maling-Dunn, said: “Seeing these beautiful apartment buildings come to life has been an incredibly exciting process.

The first residents have moved into Ida Homes’ King Edward’s Place development in Morpeth.

“Their intricate design has been inspired by period properties nearby – with corner bay windows, stone detailing and traditional chimneys and aluminium casement windows – and they create a wonderfully evocative impression as you enter the grounds.

“It has been a real pleasure to welcome the first customers into their new homes, and seeing them settle in and enjoy their luxury apartments just as we intended.”

King Edward’s Place is made up of seven two-bedroom and 11 three-bedroom apartments across two apartment buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buildings were designed to reflect local architecture, particularly the style of the houses on nearby Kings Avenue, including the use of red brick, slate roofs and natural stone detailing.

Charlie added: “Construction work on the apartments is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year. We are also working to complete the landscaping to further enhance the setting and make this an even more delightful place to make a home and enjoy life.”