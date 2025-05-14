For over 26 years, award-winning homebuilder Countylife has been crafting bespoke homes for discerning clients throughout what is arguably England’s most beautiful county.

Northumberland has it all – its miles of stunning beaches, glorious hill country, castles and historic towns and villages offer every amenity and make it a great place to live – to bring up a family, do business from or retire.

Countylife’s reputation as the North East’s quality homebuilder has been built on its ethos of constantly improving its products and designs. Consequently, each Countylife development has its own uniquely designed homes and specifications.

At its latest development, The Kilns, Countylife offers a rare opportunity to own a new home in a truly spectacular lakeside location.

The Kilns, Thrunton.

With 14, four-bedroom detached homes available, Countylife have cleverly blended a mix of Northumbria stone with cottage brickwork, while offering the most up to date top quality internal finish and fittings, as well as excellent energy efficiency with air source heat pump central heating, underfloor heating to the ground floor and high levels of insulation and airtightness.

Nestled beneath Long Crag, overlooking three lakes, the development offers a spectacular rural location with superb views, forest walks, fishing and everything that country life can offer.

With the first building phase nearing completion and a view home just opened buyer interest is high with three homes sold. They come with a 10 year structural warranty and two year customer care from Countylife Homes.

For further information or to arrange a private appointment to view, contact Gillian Greaves at Sanderson Young on 01665 600 170 or email [email protected].