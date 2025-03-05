A £13m scheme is on track to deliver quality new affordable homes to help tackle a housing shortage in Berwick.

Bernicia and its construction partner Ascent Homes plan to have the first properties completed on the site of the former Seton Hall by late summer.

In total, 56 homes are being built on the two-hectare site in Tweedmouth – a mix of two and three bedroom bungalows, and two, three and four bedroom houses for social rent and shared ownership.

Rents for the properties will be at social rent levels which are significantly below that of the private sector rents in the local area.

And shared ownership properties will allow people to part buy and part rent their new home, with the option of buying bigger shares when they can afford to do so.

Jeff Boyd, Bernicia development director, said: “Our scheme will deliver much needed quality affordable new homes for rent and shared ownership for the people of Berwick.

“We know how much interest there is in the town about the scheme and that people are keen to see how it is progressing.

“The houses are being built to meet local demand – from people taking their first steps onto the housing ladder, through to young couples, families and older people needing a high-quality, energy efficient affordable home to rent.

“Bernicia’s investment in the scheme, including funding from Homes England and funding from Northumberland County Council, demonstrates our commitment to the town, and will be the first affordable housing delivered in Berwick for ten years.”

Paul Errington, director at Ascent Homes, added: “We are delighted to be delivering a high quality development, with a mixture of homes designed to meet the needs of local people.

“The homes are ideally located close to Berwick town centre and its amenities, highly energy efficient, helping tenants and owners with significantly reduced running costs.”

Bernicia is committed to investing £110m into building 800 new homes as part of its four-year corporate strategy.

Homes at the Berwick scheme for rent will be advertised through Northumberland Homefinder – Northumberland County Council’s housing allocation service. People interested in a home should register at www.northumberlandhomefinder.org.uk

To register interest in a shared ownership home at the new Berwick development, please email Bernicia’s sales team [email protected]