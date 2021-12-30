First buyers receive keys to new homes on Northumberland development

Scott and Diane Cowan complete their purchase at Southfields Acklington and as the first buyers over the line, are presented with chocolates by Lynn Grant, sales negotiator for WalkersXchange. Also pictured is Paul Graham of Surgo Construction.

Scott and Diane Cowan loved coming to Northumberland on holiday so much that they have decided to make the move north from their Essex home a permanent one.

They have now completed the paperwork and picked up their keys for plots 1 and 2 at Southfields, featuring the Etal two-bedroom bungalow design.

Scott said: “We have been coming to this part of the world on holiday for some time and when we saw the Southfields development and the new homes on offer, we just made the

decision that Northumberland seemed like the right place to spend our retirement.

"We are delighted with our investment. Acklington is close to the coast and the countryside with great links to other transport routes. It is a perfect location for us to put down roots.”

Plots for the second phase of the development have also now been released to the market by Buchanan Estates.

Comprising four and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached family homes with garages and gardens, prices start at £350,000. Only seven plots now remain for sale.

Southfields now also benefits from a sales office.

Estate agent, Julie Walker of WalkersXchange, said: “The market is not as frenzied as it was a few weeks ago, which is understandable given that everyone is focusing on the Christmas period and Northumberland is traditionally quieter in winter.

“However, if you are thinking of a move to the countryside, I would advise buyers to visit us and make a reservation soon before the January rush.”

William Davies, of Buchanan Estates, said: “Our aim from the start has been to build a new, small community of family homes in Acklington and we hope to attract families - or downsizers with visiting families - to our second phase, which in the main, are larger four and five-bedroom homes and perfect for entertaining.”

The development is under construction by local building contractor, Surgo Construction.