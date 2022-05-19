Festival with a Spanish feel returns to Alnwick

The town also has a wonderful array of horticultural gems that are normally hidden from view.

And the organisers of Alnwick Patio and Courtyard Festival want more of the town’s green-fingered residents to share their secret gardens with the public.

There are three categories for people to enter: private patio or courtyard, communal or group patio/courtyard and business patio/courtyard.

David Taylor and Carlo Biagioni.

The winner of each category will receive £100 and sponsors include Jewson and Mumbai Flavours. The overall winner will receive the Alnwick In Bloom Shield.

Competition co-organiser Carlo Biagioni said: “I know that Alnwick has many beautiful gardens that are normally hidden from view and I want to encourage anyone and everyone who has a patio or yard where they tend their plants to enter the competition and let people have a little peek at their secret oasis.

"This is the third year of the festival but the first one without any Covid restrictions so I hope it will be even bigger and better this year.”

Fellow organiser David Taylor explained that the event was inspired by the Festival of The Courtyards in Cordoba, Spain.

“The gardens there are a sight to be seen – but it’s more than a gardening competition, there is a social aspect too as people tour around the different entries, often enjoying a drink and cake along the way.

"We encourage this aspect of the event here in Alnwick and the gardeners can fundraise for charity if they wish.”

“I encourage everyone to enter – your courtyard or patio doesn’t have to be big and full to the brim with plants – we are looking for places with atmosphere, your little corner of calm in our busy world.”

The festival and competition are being promoted by Alnwick Garden Town Trust supported by Alnwick Community Trust, Alnwick In Bloom, Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Tourism Association, Alnwick Music Festival and Alnwick Town Council.

The festival takes place from July 15-18 between 11am-4pm and a map will be produced showing the public where the gardens are.