News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Farms near Longframlington in Northumberland put up for sale for just under £3m

Four upland farms in Northumberland have been put up for sale with an asking price of nearly £3m.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST

The Wandysteads Farms, near Longframlington, are being offered for sale either as a whole or in separate lots.

The sale includes a traditional three bedroom farmhouse, a farm cottage and outbuildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Selling agents Galbraith state: ‘The sale of The Wandysteads Farms offers an increasingly rare opportunity to purchase four pretty ring fenced upland farms in an outstanding yet accessible location in a beautiful area of Northumberland.

The view north west.The view north west.
The view north west.
Most Popular

‘It is the combination of the accessible location and the beauty of the location with farming and other income generating opportunities which makes The Wandysteads Farms such a rare property.’

Wandysteads comprises approximately 319 acres.

In addition, there are around 170 acres of rough grazing land at Rimside situated on the eastern edge of Thrunton Woods, 560 acres at Wellhope Law and 188 acres at Wellhope Dene, both with sporting opportunities.

Offers over £2.95m for all and £1.5m for Wandysteads alone.

Wandysteads Farm. Picture: RightMoveWandysteads Farm. Picture: RightMove
Wandysteads Farm. Picture: RightMove