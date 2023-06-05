The Wandysteads Farms, near Longframlington, are being offered for sale either as a whole or in separate lots.

The sale includes a traditional three bedroom farmhouse, a farm cottage and outbuildings.

Selling agents Galbraith state: ‘The sale of The Wandysteads Farms offers an increasingly rare opportunity to purchase four pretty ring fenced upland farms in an outstanding yet accessible location in a beautiful area of Northumberland.

The view north west.

‘It is the combination of the accessible location and the beauty of the location with farming and other income generating opportunities which makes The Wandysteads Farms such a rare property.’

Wandysteads comprises approximately 319 acres.

In addition, there are around 170 acres of rough grazing land at Rimside situated on the eastern edge of Thrunton Woods, 560 acres at Wellhope Law and 188 acres at Wellhope Dene, both with sporting opportunities.

Offers over £2.95m for all and £1.5m for Wandysteads alone.