A farm in Northumberland National Park has been put up for sale.

Woolaw Farm in Redesdale extends to nearly 750 acres and includes a six-bedroom period farmhouse and two steadings.

The sale also includes woodland, and over 1.5 miles of the River Rede, together with fishing rights.

There is also a two-bedroom bungalow, currently let to a tenant on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy.

Woolaw Farm, near Rochester, Northumberland. Picture: Galbraith

Will Blair of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a superb opportunity to acquire an excellent livestock holding with significant wildlife, forestry and ecological interest in a beautiful part of Northumberland.

"The traditional farmhouse is very appealing, offering an ideal family home.

"The purchaser may choose to develop some of the traditional buildings into a holiday let, for business use or additional accommodation if desired, and subject to the relevant consent. The combination of the grassland, woodland and sporting potential is a rare mixture.”

The final approach to the property is over a private ‘Bailey’ bridge across the River Rede, adding an additional element of privacy.

The sale includes a six bedroom farmhouse.

The River Rede is the principal tributary of the North Tyne. The combined Tyne system is by far the most productive fishery in England and Wales in terms of rod-caught salmon. Woolaw includes single and double bank fishing rights over sections of the river.

Shooting rights are also included, and whilst these have not been exercised during the ownership of the vendor, the farm would easily lend itself to the development of a successful rough shoot.

Woolaw Farm, Rochester, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £2,100,000.