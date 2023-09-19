News you can trust since 1854
Farm with horse stabling and a holiday cottage goes up for sale in Northumberland

A north Northumberland farm with spectacular views of Cheviot Hills has been put up for sale.
By Ian Smith
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST

Thrunton Lowfield Farm, a premium grassland farm with an established equine pedigree featuring a traditional farmhouse, new contemporary cottage and American Barn stabling, is on the market for offers over £2,550,000.

The traditional three bedroom stone-built farmhouse, near Whittingham, Alnwick, is complemented by a separate modern three-bedroom detached cottage that is a popular holiday let.

John Coleman, head of country house and farm sales at GSC Grays said: “Thrunton Lowfield Farm has a good range of modern and traditional farm buildings with potential for further development and first-class Monarch stabling in an American Barn style setting.

"The farm comprises around 156.66 acres and has been well-known as an equine stud.

“This is another high quality equestrian property being marketed by us and we are seeing significant increasing interest in this area of the market. Equestrian properties are keenly sought after by both newcomers and established businesses looking to upgrade.”

It is on the market with GSC Grays Boroughbridge office. Tel: 01423 590500.

