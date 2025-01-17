The farm is being auctioned by Pattinson, at a starting bidding price of £1.5million.The farm is being auctioned by Pattinson, at a starting bidding price of £1.5million.
The farm is being auctioned by Pattinson, at a starting bidding price of £1.5million.

Farm near Berwick up for auction with a starting price of £1.5m

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 17th Jan 2025, 13:22 GMT
Sanson Seal Farm boasts 131.14 acres of land in an idyllic rural setting, just outside Berwick’s shops and amenities.

The farm has three dwellings, outbuildings, seven farm sheds and a walled garden – for a starting asking price of £1.5million.

For more information and to make a bid, go to www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=470745

The farm is located on Duns Road, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

1. Sanson Seal Farm

The farm is located on Duns Road, Berwick-upon-Tweed. Photo: Pattinson

Photo Sales
The property features several out buildings.

2. Sanson Seal Farm

The property features several out buildings. Photo: Pattinson

Photo Sales
The property has a large stable block and hay barn.

3. Sanson Seal Farm

The property has a large stable block and hay barn. Photo: Pattinson

Photo Sales
The farm also has three detached residential dwellings.

4. Sanson Seal Farm

The farm also has three detached residential dwellings. Photo: Pattinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Berwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice