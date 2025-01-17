B&M to move into Homebase store in Berwick with spring date scheduled for opening

The farm has three dwellings, outbuildings, seven farm sheds and a walled garden – for a starting asking price of £1.5million.

Sanson Seal Farm boasts 131.14 acres of land in an idyllic rural setting, just outside Berwick’s shops and amenities.

The farm is being auctioned by Pattinson, at a starting bidding price of £1.5million.