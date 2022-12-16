Fantastic rural Northumberland barn conversion on the market for double the average UK house price
This five-bed barn conversion is the epitome of rural Northumberland living.
On the market for £625,000 with Bradley Hall Estate Agents, this Ulgham property is described as a ‘traditional barn conversion ideal for those looking for a home in a semi- rural village location surrounded by open farmland and countryside’. Take a look around...
