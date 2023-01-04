News you can trust since 1854
Fantastic Grade II former school in the coastal village of Warkworth with its own private stretch of river hits the market

Blooming with character, this property used to be the original Warkworth village school.

By Jack Marshall
59 minutes ago

On the market for £1.1m with Pattinson Estate Agents, The Old School is a fascinating three-bed home in the coastal village of Warkworth with a private stretch of river. Dating back to 1825, this Grade II listed home is wondrous from start to finish. Take a look around...

1. The Butts

2. The Butts

3. The Butts

4. The Butts

