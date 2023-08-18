A pair of three-bedroom houses on the Chapel View development have been purchased from property developer Cussins by Northumberland County Council.

They have been offered for affordable rent at 75% of the market rent to those on the county Homefinder waiting list, with priority given to those who have worked or lived nearby or have strong links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzannah Knight and her partner Kevin Cadman, who have lived in Longframlington for ten years, are delighted to have been handed the keys to one of the new properties. The other home is also due to be let out imminently.

Cllr Colin Horncastle with Suzannah Knight, Kevin Cadman and their children.

Suzannah said: “We have lived in a two-bedroom property in the village for ten years and have a boy and a girl. My daughter is coming up to 12 years of age and we were desperate for a home with an extra bedroom.

“We are not in a position to buy and there is a shortage of affordable rural properties to rent. I am so grateful we have been given this opportunity to stay in the village next to all our friends and our work.

“My children go to local schools, I work in Rothbury and my partner is a local handyman, so we have really strong ties with this area. If this property hadn’t come up I don’t know what we would have done but we may well have had to move from the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a total of six affordable units on this 36-home development. The remaining four will be offered for Shared Ownership with 30 properties on sale at the market rate.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “The provision of more affordable housing, in areas of need, continues to be one of the county council's top priorities and the council is investing millions to address the issue.

"Council officers are working very closely with housing developers and other housing providers to create more affordable housing right across the county in communities where there is an identified housing need.

“These new family homes are good quality, energy efficient and are integrated into a well-designed, small estate within a short walking distance from village amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know from the Homefinder data that that there is a need for three bedroomed, family houses for rent within the village.

“It's fantastic that this local family have a secure and comfortable place to live, at an affordable price - what's more, they will be vacating their rented property in Longframlington which will become available for another local family in housing need.”

The Longframlington Neighbourhood Plan, made in March 2022 and supported by local residents, has a particular focus on providing affordable homes to meet the need of young local families.

The council is using a range of approaches including working to identify potential development sites, working with housing developers to deliver affordable housing through S106 agreements in the planning process and facilitating community led schemes, to support the delivery of affordable housing where it is needed most.