This detached family home boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms set over three floors.

Set on an exclusive development on the outskirts of Burgham Golf Course, near Felton, it's in an idyllic part of the countryside with half an acre of garden space.

The property is a blend of modern-day facilities with traditional features such as open fireplaces and an Aga as well as a five zone music system and the luxury of a hot tub.

There’s plenty of flexible living spaces and bedroom, making it an ideal big home.

It is on the market with Sanderson Young, Gosforth, for offers in excess of £995,000.