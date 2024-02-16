News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Wildwood is now available to purchase.Wildwood is now available to purchase.
Wildwood is now available to purchase.

Fabulous stone built property in Burgham Park on sale for just under £1 million

The price of a stunning property in rural Northumberland has been reduced below the £1 million mark.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 16th Feb 2024, 09:10 GMT

This detached family home boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms set over three floors.

Set on an exclusive development on the outskirts of Burgham Golf Course, near Felton, it's in an idyllic part of the countryside with half an acre of garden space.

The property is a blend of modern-day facilities with traditional features such as open fireplaces and an Aga as well as a five zone music system and the luxury of a hot tub.

There’s plenty of flexible living spaces and bedroom, making it an ideal big home.

It is on the market with Sanderson Young, Gosforth, for offers in excess of £995,000.

Front exterior.

1. Wildwood

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Garden room.

2. Wildwood

Garden room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Sitting room.

3. Wildwood

Sitting room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

4. Wildwood

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland