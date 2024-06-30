The stone-built dormer bungalow is now for sale.The stone-built dormer bungalow is now for sale.
Fabulous stone built home on the Northumberland coast is on the market

By Lauren Coulson
Published 30th Jun 2024, 11:55 BST
A 1920s dormer bungalow near Seahouses with versatile accommodation is available to purchase.

This five-bedroom two-bathroom home in North Sunderland is deceptively spacious, with three reception rooms, large kitchen and a large double garage that has potential to develop.

The ground floor has two double bedrooms, and upstairs has two double bedrooms and a smaller first floor room, which is currently used as an office.

One of the living rooms at the rear of the property has dual aspect windows, a cast iron open fireplace and patio doors opening to the conservatory, which overlooks the excellent private gardens.

It also boasts a gated driveway, with parking for a number of cars, and is only away minutes from Seahouses harbour and village.

This property on Main Street is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick for a guide price of £545,000.

