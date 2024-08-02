Brandling Cottage is on the market for £895,000.Brandling Cottage is on the market for £895,000.
Brandling Cottage is on the market for £895,000.

Fabulous coastal home with stunning views for sale in Alnmouth

By Lauren Coulson
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 09:47 BST
This stone-built home on the Northumberland coast is on the market.

This four-bedroom two-bathroom detached home is set over three floors and has a fabulous central location in Alnmouth.

It benefits from a gated courtyard and driveway for five to six cars, a large detached garage and enclosed rear garden with a summerhouse overlooking the estuary and further large tiered garden.

Brandling Cottage is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, with a guide price of £895,000

Exterior.

1. default

Exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Living room.

2. Brandling Cottage

Living room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Dining room.

3. Brandling Cottage

Dining room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

4. Brandling Cottage

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AlnmouthNorthumberlandAlnwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.