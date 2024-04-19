The Old Sawmill is a country steading within approximately 8.5 acres of Middleton Hall’s gardens and grounds in Belford, Northumberland.

With views of Holy Island, surrounding woodland trails, a fishing lake and a play park, it’s a perfect setting for families to stay for their holiday.

The three holiday cottages have operated as 5 star lets since 2022, and would easily be continued thanks to each of their outstanding internal presentation.

The main house benefits from four bedrooms and three bathrooms with a stylish interior throughout. It boasts a full height ceiling in the main living space, German style cabinets and exposed roof beams.

In addition to the three holiday cottages, there is an old drying barn which has the potential to become another large property, with historic planning granted for a three bedroom cottage. It could equally be used as a function room or potential wedding venue.

This property is on the market with Sanderson Young, Gosforth, for offers over £2,250,000.