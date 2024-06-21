The property is full of potential.The property is full of potential.
Eye-catching £1.25m countryside property in north Northumberland on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 18:38 BST
An eye-catching country steading near Belford has become available.

The Old Sawmill, within the grounds of Middleton Hall, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with a stylish interior throughout.

The site has a fishing lake, which offers an abundance of trout for fishing and a boat house.

Set within the grounds of the property is The Old Bakery, an independent cottage which offers around 967 sq ft of accommodation. There is also an attached office.

Formal gardens are positioned to the central courtyard and there is a newly refurbished stable block offering four stables for storage or livery.

In addition, there is an old drying barn that could create another large property.

The Old Sawmill is on the market with Sanderson Young, Gosforth. The guide price is £1.25million.

Exterior.

1. The Old Sawmill 1

Exterior.Photo: Rightmove

Living and dining room.

2. The Old Sawmill 2

Living and dining room.Photo: Rightmove

Kitchen.

3. The Old Sawmill 3

Kitchen.Photo: Rightmove

Sitting room.

4. The Old Sawmill 4

Sitting room.Photo: Rightmove

