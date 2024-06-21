The Old Sawmill, within the grounds of Middleton Hall, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with a stylish interior throughout.

The site has a fishing lake, which offers an abundance of trout for fishing and a boat house.

Set within the grounds of the property is The Old Bakery, an independent cottage which offers around 967 sq ft of accommodation. There is also an attached office.

Formal gardens are positioned to the central courtyard and there is a newly refurbished stable block offering four stables for storage or livery.

In addition, there is an old drying barn that could create another large property.

The Old Sawmill is on the market with Sanderson Young, Gosforth. The guide price is £1.25million.

Living and dining room.