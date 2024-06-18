Exclusive development in Norham receives seven figure funding boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New family homes are being developed in the picturesque village of Norham, thanks to a seven-figure investment by FW Capital, which manages the North East Property Fund (NEPF); an investment programme backed by the North East Combined Authority (North East CA).

Local farmer and property developer Bruce Martin from Galagate Developments is using the funding to create an exclusive development of three stone-built conversions and five modern new build detached houses. The four and five-bedroom detached homes will be finished using the highest quality materials with individually designed bespoke kitchens and fittings.

Phase 1 of the project which consists of the three stone-built conversions is due to be finished towards the end of 2024, with reservations made on all three properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local contractor MT Richardson is carrying out the construction work and support has also been provided by Berwick-based CSY Architects.

Galagate Developments exclusive development in Norham

Bruce Martin, Director at Galagate Developments said: “I’m an arable farmer by trade and this is our first property development scheme which is already generating great interest. This development is in a picturesque location in the heart of Norham. Work on the site is progressing well, with a lot of interest already in the homes. The development is expected to be ready by the end of this year, with each conversion finished to the highest standard.

I’ve also been very pleased with the support from FW Capital. Communication has been great with Tony Cullen and he’s ensured everything has run smoothly. Without their financial backing this wouldn’t be happening.”

Tony Cullen, Fund Manager at FW Capital said:“Norham is lovely village in North Northumberland close to the Scottish border. This is one of many schemes we have supported in the area having previously backed schemes in Berwick and Branxton. The investment has provided work for local contractor MT Richardson and CSY Architects which is providing a further boost to the local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East Property Fund is backed by the North East Combined Authority (North East CA). It offers loans from £250,000 up to £2million for residential and non-speculative commercial developments in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham. The Fund can provide up to 100% of build costs for suitable schemes with repayment terms available up to two years.