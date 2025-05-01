Eteria air purifier is an intelligent, eco-friendly solution tailored for the modern home.

Eteria is an intelligent, eco-friendly solution tailored for the modern home and office combining sleek design with advanced technology.

This personal and diffused air purifier is made up of 2 different parts: the air purifier and the monitoring system, composed of as many modules as required. Thanks to a smart network of modules and mobile purifiers, it performs a complete mapping of all spaces to eliminate pollutants and purify every corner.

Key features of Vitesy Eteria:

A compact air purifier with no filters to change: Over a 5-year period, using a HEPA air purifier can cost over £500 in filter replacements whereas with Eteria, there is only a photocatalytic, ceramic filter, which can be washed and used time after time. It not only saves money but is fully sustainable too. Unlike other air purifiers which are designed to be fixed, Eteria has been created to be portable and light, so that it can be moved to any room in the home.

Another downside of HEPA filters is that small pollutants can escape, and mould and bacteria can grow on them making purification less effective. Studies have also shown that in addition to VOCs, toxic gases, and chemicals, photocatalytic units can also make harmless many dangerous gases such as carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide. Pollutants that can often escape standard units using only HEPA technology.

Multistage filtration system: Eteria takes in the surrounding air thanks to its fan and the external pre-filter blocks large particles like pollen, dander, and dust.

Thanks to the Photocatalytic Filter, nanotechnology attacks pollutants, breaking apart their chemical bonds, and turning them into harmless substances. It captures 99% of bacteria, moulds, formaldehyde and viruses so ideal for allergy sufferers but also tackles outdoor pollutants such as PM 2.5’s derived primarily from vehicle emissions, soot and industrial waste.

Smart Air Quality Monitoring: Equipped with real-time air quality sensors, Eteria continuously monitors indoor air and automatically adjusts its settings to ensure optimal purification. Its high-quality sensors measure temperature, humidity, VOC and CO2 and users can track air quality data through the Vitesy Hub app, available on both iOS and Android. The mode and intensity of purification can be amended according to a user’s needs, even in automatic mode.

Eco-Friendly Design: Eteria is designed with sustainability in mind. The photocatalytic filter is made in ceramic, and the unit itself is made from recycled materials. Even in terms of consumption, Eteria thinks about the environment consuming less than a standard LED light bulb so it can be used day and night to keep the air always clean and healthy. Vitesy is committed to reducing its environmental footprint while providing top-tier air purification.

Elegant and Functional Design: With its minimalist and modern design, Eteria fits seamlessly into any decor. Its compact size and portability make it easy to move from room to room, ensuring clean air wherever it is most needed. It's an excellent choice for personal air purification at home, in the office, hotels, hair salons, beauty centres, or any other enclosed space.

Eteria by Vitesy - available from Amazon for £169.99