Estate agents to host open house event in Breamish Valley to promote their 'bespoke' business

By Lauren Coulson
Published 31st Jul 2024, 09:15 BST
Our Agents are hosting an open house event in the Breamish Valley at which they aim to give viewers a glimpse into the lifestyle they offer with their ‘refreshingly different approach’ to estate agency.

It takes place on August 3 from 12 pm until 4 pm, at Peary House and Stable Cottage in Branton, near the Cheviot Hills, Ingram Valley, Breamish Valley, and Northumberland National Park.

After exploring Peary House and Stable Cottage, visitors can take a short drive to Ingram Valley Café to enjoy complimentary tea, coffee, and cake amidst stunning countryside views.

Ideal for walks or bike rides, it promises to be an unforgettable experience and on your way back, you'll receive complimentary tickets to the Powburn Country Show, a delightful annual event showcasing livestock, competitions, and various stalls on the same day.

Here’s a look at Peary House and Stable Cottage.

Stable Cottage (top row) and Peary House (bottom row).

1. Open house event

Stable Cottage (top row) and Peary House (bottom row).Photo: Our Agents

Photo Sales
Front exterior.

2. Peary House

Front exterior.Photo: Our Agents

Photo Sales
Yard.

3. Peary House

Yard.Photo: Our Agents

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

4. Peary House

Kitchen.Photo: Our Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.