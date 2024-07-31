It takes place on August 3 from 12 pm until 4 pm, at Peary House and Stable Cottage in Branton, near the Cheviot Hills, Ingram Valley, Breamish Valley, and Northumberland National Park.

After exploring Peary House and Stable Cottage, visitors can take a short drive to Ingram Valley Café to enjoy complimentary tea, coffee, and cake amidst stunning countryside views.

Ideal for walks or bike rides, it promises to be an unforgettable experience and on your way back, you'll receive complimentary tickets to the Powburn Country Show, a delightful annual event showcasing livestock, competitions, and various stalls on the same day.

Here’s a look at Peary House and Stable Cottage.