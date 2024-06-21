The property benefits from improvements by the current owners.The property benefits from improvements by the current owners.
Equestrian property with beautiful gardens is up for sale in Swarland

By Lauren Coulson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 10:15 BST
A stunning detached property with equestrian facilities and formal gardens is on the market.

This four-bedroom three-bathroom detached bungalow in Swarland is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for an equestrian property, with its beautiful landscaped gardens, two paddock enclosures, a stable block and an all weather arena.

It has a versatile two storey one bedroom attached annexe and around three and a half acres with south facing open aspect to the rear, making it a property with lots of potential.

It’s an idyllic setting to enjoy the countryside, with its formal gardens, orchard, vegetable garden, pond and attractive terrace seating area.

This property is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, for offers over £875,000.

