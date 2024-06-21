This four-bedroom three-bathroom detached bungalow in Swarland is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for an equestrian property, with its beautiful landscaped gardens, two paddock enclosures, a stable block and an all weather arena.

It has a versatile two storey one bedroom attached annexe and around three and a half acres with south facing open aspect to the rear, making it a property with lots of potential.

It’s an idyllic setting to enjoy the countryside, with its formal gardens, orchard, vegetable garden, pond and attractive terrace seating area.

This property is on the market with Sanderson Young, Alnwick, for offers over £875,000.