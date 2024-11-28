Apple Tree Cottage is a three-bedroom property that offers spacious open plan living and stunning countryside views.
There is also a one-bedroom annex called Fircones Cottage, beautiful garden grounds, ample off street parking and a large detached studio.
The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £450,000.
