Enjoy spacious open plan living in this north Northumberland bungalow now on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Nov 2024, 17:34 BST
An eye-catching detached bungalow in the village of Lowick has become available.

Apple Tree Cottage is a three-bedroom property that offers spacious open plan living and stunning countryside views.

There is also a one-bedroom annex called Fircones Cottage, beautiful garden grounds, ample off street parking and a large detached studio.

The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £450,000.

Exterior.

Exterior. Photo: RightMove

Sitting room area.

Sitting room area. Photo: RightMove

There is plenty of space in which to sit and relax in the property.

There is plenty of space in which to sit and relax in the property. Photo: RightMove

One of the bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms. Photo: RightMove

