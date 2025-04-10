Boasting ten bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a garden and sea views, Embleton Bay House and Bay House would make stunning homes or successful holiday lets – as they are currently used.
1. Embleton Bay House and Bay House
The pair of homes plus a unique lookout tower. Photo: Rightmove
2. Exterior
The pair of properties are just a short walk from the beach. Photo: Rightmove
3. Coastline
The houses offer stunning sea views. Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining area
Embleton Bay House, the larger of the two, has an open plan kitchen and dining area. Photo: Rightmove
