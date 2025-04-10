Embleton properties with views of Dunstanburgh Castle for sale at £2.85m

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Apr 2025, 15:23 BST
A pair of semi-detached Embleton properties looking out onto the coast and Dunstanburgh Castle are for sale for £2.85m.

Boasting ten bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a garden and sea views, Embleton Bay House and Bay House would make stunning homes or successful holiday lets – as they are currently used.

The properties are available on Rightmove, and being marketed by Knight Frank.

The pair of homes plus a unique lookout tower.

1. Embleton Bay House and Bay House

The pair of homes plus a unique lookout tower. Photo: Rightmove

The pair of properties are just a short walk from the beach.

2. Exterior

The pair of properties are just a short walk from the beach. Photo: Rightmove

The houses offer stunning sea views.

3. Coastline

The houses offer stunning sea views. Photo: Rightmove

Embleton Bay House, the larger of the two, has an open plan kitchen and dining area.

4. Dining area

Embleton Bay House, the larger of the two, has an open plan kitchen and dining area. Photo: Rightmove

