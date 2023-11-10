News you can trust since 1854
Elegant £1.1m property for sale in north Northumberland village of Lowick

A large and luxurious property made up of two dwellings is available to purchase.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:53 GMT

The property is separated into two homes, each with their own private entrance making them fully independent.

The Western House is a comfortable family home situated on private grounds of approximately one acre and The Coach House is currently used as a successful self-catering business.

Both properties come with a wide range of facilities, making it an ideal home for a large family.

It is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed with a guide price of £1,100,000.

For sale in Lowick.

1. MixCollage-10-Nov-2023-11-07-AM-9769.jpg

For sale in Lowick. Photo: Rightmove

Front exterior.

2. Western House

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Living room.

3. Western House

Living room. Photo: Rightmove

Kitchen.

4. Western House

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

