Elegant £1.1m property for sale in north Northumberland village of Lowick
A large and luxurious property made up of two dwellings is available to purchase.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:53 GMT
The property is separated into two homes, each with their own private entrance making them fully independent.
The Western House is a comfortable family home situated on private grounds of approximately one acre and The Coach House is currently used as a successful self-catering business.
Both properties come with a wide range of facilities, making it an ideal home for a large family.
It is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed with a guide price of £1,100,000.
