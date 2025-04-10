The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £950,000.The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £950,000.
Elegant country home near Berwick with eye-catching views is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
An elegant country residence near Berwick that offers some eye-catching countryside views has become available.

Set within a 4.5-acre plot, Murton White House has five bedrooms, period features, gardens, woodland and outbuildings.

The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £950,000.

Front external.

1. Murton White House 1

Front external. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Sitting room.

2. Murton White House 2

Sitting room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Library.

3. Murton White House 3

Library. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

4. Murton White House 4

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
