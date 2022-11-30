A colourful rug provides an inviting and comfortable area where children can play (photo: Adobe)

Interior design expert www.unbeatableblinds.co.uk has curated a list of must-haves for children’s bedrooms that will help you as much as them.

1 Coloured walls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being a child is about having fun, learning new things and being carefree.

White walls can be plain and, while not all children like bright colours, some may prefer a different option to neutral tones.

Have them choose their walls’ colour and maybe even include them in the process of painting them.

2 Bed they can grow into

Advertisement Hide Ad

This one is practical for you and important for them, as changing the bed will cost you money.

Instead, get a bigger bed they can grow into and watch them reclaim their space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Lots of storage

Children can own many things and that’s why it’s essential to have as much storage space as possible in their room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This not only helps you and them to keep the space tidy but also teaches them that everything has a place and each item can be put back there.

4 Rug

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will give them a comfortable place to play and give the room a splash of colour and sense of completeness.

5 Safe but fun blinds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like adults, children need their privacy and shade, but what is even more important is their safety.

Roller blinds, which your little one can help to choose, come in a multitude of patterns and colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Bookshelves

Bookshelves serve a practical purpose but can easily be customised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading to your children is a great way to bond with them and to initiate a journey of discovery which often stays with them well into adulthood.

7 Laundry basket

Advertisement Hide Ad

What better way to teach your children that their dirty clothes don’t belong on the floor?

8 Rubbish bin(s)

Advertisement Hide Ad