This four bedroom home near Longhorsley is for sale.

Eco-house with stunning views of the Northumberland countryside hits the market

An eco-house with stunning views of the Northumberland countryside has been put up for sale.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:00 am

The four bedroom detached property, near Longhorsley, is extremely self-sufficient and has a low impact on the environment by way of its own water supply, sewerage, and solar panels.

It is being marketed by RE/MAX Property Hub with offers over £700,000 sought.

1. Eco-house

The four bedroom detached home has a host of features which make it environmentally friendly.

Photo: RightMove

2. Living area

The open plan living space where a cathedral-style double-height window, fitted with electric blinds, showcases magnificent views towards the Cheviot Hills.

Photo: RightMove

3. Kitchen

The kitchen/diner is a delightfully light space benefiting from the luxury of underfloor heating. It is fitted with a range of black, high gloss wall and base units.

Photo: RightMove

4. Mezzanine

The mezzanine level gives a grand view over the lounge/diner and countryside views.

Photo: RightMove

Northumberland
