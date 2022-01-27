Eco-house with stunning views of the Northumberland countryside hits the market

The four bedroom detached property, near Longhorsley, is extremely self-sufficient and has a low impact on the environment by way of its own water supply, sewerage, and solar panels.
It is being marketed by RE/MAX Property Hub with offers over £700,000 sought.
1. Eco-house
The four bedroom detached home has a host of features which make it environmentally friendly.
2. Living area
The open plan living space where a cathedral-style double-height window, fitted with electric blinds, showcases magnificent views towards the Cheviot Hills.
3. Kitchen
The kitchen/diner is a delightfully light space benefiting from the luxury of underfloor heating. It is fitted with a range of black, high gloss wall and base units.
4. Mezzanine
The mezzanine level gives a grand view over the lounge/diner and countryside views.
