Trees at Tughall are a collection of three luxury ‘glamping’ cabins just fields away from Beadnell, which were designed by UK-based architects, Koto with sustainability at heart.
The campsite launched in 2022 in a peaceful location on Tughall Grange farm and have since been run successfully, with an impressive social media presence and a total gross annual income of £110k.
The entire Tughall Grange farm is for sale for offers over £8.45m, or the cabin retreat and plot can be purchased separately for £450k.
Owner, Wim Stephenson said: “Trees at Tughall was formed as a direct response to the respect and appreciation we have for direct surroundings.
"Bringing it to life and seeing others connect to the outdoors in such a simple yet visceral way has been immensely gratifying. I hope whoever picks up its mantle will get the same satisfaction.”
The retreat and farm are available on Richard Brown and Partners – also listed on Rightmove.
