Trees at Tughall are a collection of three luxury ‘glamping’ cabins just fields away from Beadnell, which were designed by UK-based architects, Koto with sustainability at heart.

The campsite launched in 2022 in a peaceful location on Tughall Grange farm and have since been run successfully, with an impressive social media presence and a total gross annual income of £110k.

The entire Tughall Grange farm is for sale for offers over £8.45m, or the cabin retreat and plot can be purchased separately for £450k.

Owner, Wim Stephenson said: “Trees at Tughall was formed as a direct response to the respect and appreciation we have for direct surroundings.

"Bringing it to life and seeing others connect to the outdoors in such a simple yet visceral way has been immensely gratifying. I hope whoever picks up its mantle will get the same satisfaction.”

The retreat and farm are available on Richard Brown and Partners – also listed on Rightmove.

1 . Trees at Tughall The three distinct cabins are named Ash, Hawthorn and Willow. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Luxury features The cabins have luxury features such as: wood burning stoves, covered decking, window seats, king beds, full kitchens, fire pits, en-suite bathrooms and electric heating. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Views of rolling hills and woodlands The cabins offer breathtaking views of the Northumbrian countryside. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . A peaceful location The retreat is set in 2.37 acres of land in a peaceful farm location. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales