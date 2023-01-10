News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Dream holiday let: Sprawling five-home Alnwick property portfolio hits the market for eye-popping seven-figure price

This is a stunning period home which also incorporates four additional luxury holiday homes.

By Jack Marshall
2 hours ago

On the market for £2.1m with Sanderson Young, this piece of real estate near the Northumberland Coast is a veritable property portfolio, incorporating Thornbrae, a large four-bed period house; The Cottage, a two-bed detached single-storey cottage; The Lodge, a two-bed lodge; The Retreat, a two-bed mews house; and The Apartment, a one-bed annexe apartment. Take a look around...

1. Thornbrae

Sanderson Young

Photo: Sanderson Young

Photo Sales

2. Thornbrae

Sanderson Young

Photo: Sanderson Young

Photo Sales

3. Thornbrae

Sanderson Young

Photo: Sanderson Young

Photo Sales

4. Thornbrae

Sanderson Young

Photo: Sanderson Young

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
AlnwickThe Cottage