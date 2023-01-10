Dream holiday let: Sprawling five-home Alnwick property portfolio hits the market for eye-popping seven-figure price

On the market for £2.1m with Sanderson Young, this piece of real estate near the Northumberland Coast is a veritable property portfolio, incorporating Thornbrae, a large four-bed period house; The Cottage, a two-bed detached single-storey cottage; The Lodge, a two-bed lodge; The Retreat, a two-bed mews house; and The Apartment, a one-bed annexe apartment. Take a look around...