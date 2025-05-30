Doxford Farm Camping and West Cottage in Chathill offers an exciting prospect for someone seeking a lifestyle change.
Set in around two acres of peaceful countryside, the sale includes a thriving glamping business and a charming three-bedroom cottage.
Doxford Farm Camping is home to five glamping pods, with scope for three more, designed with underfloor heating, well-equipped kitchens, sleek bathrooms and private decked terraces. Some also have freestanding bathtubs and a private hot tub.
The site also includes pitches for four bell tents and seven caravan pitches with three shower rooms and washing-up facilities.
The property is being sold for offers over £1.1m, available on Rightmove, marketed by Fine and County.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.