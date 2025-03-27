Dilapidated former hotel, Otterburn Hall in Northumberland, sells at auction for £305,000
Otterburn Hall sold to an unnamed private buyer for £305,000 at an online live-streamed auction held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons.
The 25-bedroom, grade-II listed country house was put up for auction with a guide price of £220,000 and is in need of total renovation.
It has been disused since 2012 and had previously been used as a hotel for several years.
Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “It was a great result all round that Otterburn Hall sold at the auction.
"Buying a historic property of this size and in this state of disrepair is certainly not for the faint hearted and we wish the buyer all the very best with their plans for the property and look forward to seeing how things progress.”
