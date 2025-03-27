Dilapidated former hotel, Otterburn Hall in Northumberland, sells at auction for £305,000

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 13:38 BST

A Victorian stately home which has fallen into disrepair has been sold by auction for well above the guide price.

Otterburn Hall sold to an unnamed private buyer for £305,000 at an online live-streamed auction held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons.

The 25-bedroom, grade-II listed country house was put up for auction with a guide price of £220,000 and is in need of total renovation.

It has been disused since 2012 and had previously been used as a hotel for several years.

Otterburn Hall.placeholder image
Otterburn Hall.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “It was a great result all round that Otterburn Hall sold at the auction.

"Buying a historic property of this size and in this state of disrepair is certainly not for the faint hearted and we wish the buyer all the very best with their plans for the property and look forward to seeing how things progress.”

